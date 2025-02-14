Brahma Anandam Review & Rating: Emotional Yet Flawed

Brahma Anandam, featuring Brahmanandam and Raja Goutam, is a drama movie that focuses on the bond between a grandfather and his grandson. The plot is about Brahma (Raja Goutam), an aspiring actor who shares a house with his friend Giri (Vennela Kishore) in Hyderabad. Brahma's grandfather, Ananda Murthy (Brahmanandam), resides in an old age home. When Brahma has a chance to produce his play, he requires Rs 6 lakhs, which his grandfather agrees to supply in return for taking him to their native village.

Artistes' Performances

Brahmanandam gives a strong emotional performance, especially in the Talluri Rameswari scenes. Raja Goutam is convincing in his performance, standing out in the last few scenes. Vennela Kishore brings comic relief, and his presence is felt throughout the movie. The supporting actors, such as Talluri Rameswari, Sampath Raj, and Rajeev Kanakala, give neat performances.

Technical Excellence

The production value of the movie is low with simple production design and cinematography. The editing is also haphazard at times, so the movie does not have that polish that comes with an OTT movie at times. Nevertheless, there is some laugh quotient in the writing of the dialogues.

Highlights and Drawbacks

Highlights:

The simplicity of the plot concept

The twist in the plot

Emotional scenes of Brahmanandam

Drawbacks:

Execution

Irregular narration

OTT movie feel

The stage play sequences

Analysis

The trailer and first half of the film provide the impression that it's a tear-jerking tale of a grandfather and grandson. But the central point of the story is something else, with two unlikely people falling in love with each other. Director RVS Nikhil keeps the point up to the interval, but the narration is not consistent. The message of the film in the sense of fulfilling others' dreams is fine, but the lack of consistency in narration and poor technical values mar the proceedings.

Final Verdict

Brahma Anandam is an average film that has some sentimental scenes, comedies, and a positive message. But poor narration, less technical values, and imprecise editing have made it not so special. If you love Brahmanandam or Raja Goutam, this movie could be for you; otherwise, you can give a miss.

Rating: 2/5

