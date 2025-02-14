GERI conducted over 6.14 lakh tests in four years generating Rs 184 crore: Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya

Vadodara, Feb 14 (IANS) Gujarat Engineering Research Institute (GERI) in Vadodara has conducted approximately 6.14 lakh sample tests over the past four years, generating a substantial revenue of around Rs 184 crore for the state government, Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said on Friday.

Minister Bavaliya provided further details, stating that various laboratories, including those in Gotri, Vadodara, are operational across the state to test materials for public and private construction projects.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, over 1.03 lakh samples were tested, yielding Rs 30 crore in revenue.

This increased to 1.33 lakh tests and Rs 42.74 crore in 2022-23, 1.87 lakh tests and Rs 53.93 crore in 2023-24, and 1.90 lakh tests generating Rs 57.46 crore up to January in 2024-25.

Collectively, these efforts have resulted in more than 6.14 lakh tests and Rs 184 crore in revenue.

State Minister Mukesh Patel highlighted that, through the use of modern equipment and adequate human resources, GERI has conducted a total of 9,228 successful tests in essential areas such as soil testing, concrete mix design, and asphalt mix design over the past three years (2021-22 to 2023-24).

Notably, soil tests increased threefold from 831 in 2021-22 to 2,646 in 2023-24, underscoring the government's commitment to providing quality infrastructure in both public and private construction sectors.

Minister Patel emphasised that Gujarat has achieved milestones in ensuring quality in public and private construction through various tests. The longevity and durability of any public building or structure depend on the quality of its foundation.

To ensure this quality, GERI's modern laboratories conduct timely and scientifically appropriate tests on buildings. GERI operates 24 modern laboratories across the state, including its headquarters in Vadodara.

The GERI, headquartered in Vadodara, stands as a premier institution dedicated to advancing research and development in the fields of water resources and infrastructure within the state.

Operating under the aegis of the Government of Gujarat, GERI's core activities encompass the investigation and testing of construction materials, as well as offering consultancy and training services. Over the past four years, GERI has achieved t milestones. The institute successfully tested over 614,000 samples, generating a substantial revenue exceeding Rs184 crore for the state. This rigorous testing regimen has been instrumental in enhancing the quality and durability of construction projects across Gujarat.

GERI's infrastructure includes 24 state-of-the-art laboratories strategically located throughout the state, with the main facility situated in Vadodara. These laboratories are equipped with modern instruments and staffed by skilled professionals, ensuring precise and reliable testing outcomes.

In the fiscal year 2024-25 alone, up to January's end, the institute conducted approximately 190,000 tests, contributing Rs 57.46 crore in revenue. In addition to material testing, GERI has made notable strides in soil testing, concrete mix design, and asphalt mix design.

Between 2021 and 2024, the institute completed 9,228 tests in these critical areas.

Notably, soil testing saw a threefold increase, from 831 tests in 2021-22 to 2,646 in 2023-24.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.