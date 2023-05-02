Bholaa Shankar Might Get Postponed

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar is one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers have officially announced that the film will be released in theatres on August 11, 2023. Rumours are doing the rounds that Bholaa Shankar is likely to get postponed.

The film is helmed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Anil Sunkara. The producer has incurred a huge loss because of Akhil's Agent. Obviously, the monetary loss is going to have an impact on the finances of Sunkara's other productions.

It has to be seen if Bholaa Shankar will indeed be postponed. AK Entertainments has produced many commercial flops already.

The makers of Bhola Shankar have made certain changes to Vedalam (Tamil) to suit the sensibilities of the audience. It remains to be seen whether Anil Sunkara will be okay to release Bholaa Shankar on the promised date. Keep watching this space for more updates.

