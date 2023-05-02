Adipurush Trailer Release Date Locked!

Prabhas' upcoming release Adipurush has been in the news since its inception. Just a few days are left for the film to hit the big screens. It's a known fact that Prabhas' Adipurush will be released in theatres on June 16, 2023. The actor's fans and the audience, in general, have been waiting to witness the trailer for the movie.

If you are waiting for the trailer, then we have some super interesting news for you in store. Adipurush's trailer is likely to be released on May 9, 2023. However, there is no official confirmation as yet.

Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage will be seen in the trailer. Adipurush is produced by T Series and Retrophiles. The music has been composed by the Ajay-Atul duo.