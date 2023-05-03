Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Audio Rights Sold For A Fancy Price

Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rise will never miss the headlines. The makers of the movie recently unleashed a glimpse on Bunny's birthday.

The glimpse of Pushpa 2 has created a new record on YouTube. It clearly shows how desperate the audience are to catch a glimpse of Bunny in the film. According to the latest reports, Pushpa 2's audio rights have been grabbed by the T-Series label for a whopping amount of Rs 65 Cr.

If this news turns out to be true, it is going to set a new record in the history of Indian cinema as well as Bunny's and Sukumar's career. The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film. Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, Jagadeesh Pratap Bhandari, Dhananjaya, and Rao Ramesh will appear in key roles.