Agent's OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Akhil Akkineni is unhappy with his latest release Agent. For sure, he thought Agent would well at the box office. Unfortunately, Agent was washed out from the theatres on the day of its release. Netizens also trolled Akhil for the film, saying the script is terrible.

Anil Sunkara, the producer of Agent, also took the blame for the film's failure. Few people are curious to find out why the film got trolled, while others are waiting to watch it in OTT. If you are waiting for any one of the reasons, we here have a piece of news.

Agent's digital rights have been acquired by SonyLiv. The film is expected to start streaming on SonyLiv from May 19, 2023. For any film, there will be a four-week window locked before the digital release. But Agent is making its way to OTT in less than a month of its release.