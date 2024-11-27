TN heavy rain: Holiday for educational institutions in several districts

Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) With the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across many areas of Tamil Nadu, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in several districts on Wednesday.

In Chennai and its neighbouring districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu, the district collectors announced a holiday for schools and colleges.

Anticipating severe weather conditions, authorities have extended the holiday to schools and colleges in the Delta districts of Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Villupuram.

Holiday has also been announced for educational institutions in Karaikal and Puducherry.

The RMC in Chennai stated that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

According to weather officials, the deep depression is moving closer to the state and is just one step away from being declared a cyclone.

Current forecasts indicate that the developing cyclone is likely to move toward Chennai, but the exact landfall location could vary, potentially occurring anywhere between Puducherry and Chennai or even extending beyond Tamil Nadu’s borders into Andhra Pradesh.

The RMC has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next three days due to this deep depression.

A red alert has already been issued for several districts on November 28 and 29.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin convened a meeting with district collectors and monitoring officers on Tuesday to assess the state’s preparedness for the heavy rain and the potential cyclone, as forecasted by the weather department.

State Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam also participated in the virtual meeting.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government confirmed that the Chief Minister had reviewed precautionary measures in vulnerable districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore.

District Collectors assured the Chief Minister that adequate relief camps have been established and that medical teams equipped with necessary tools are on standby.

The state government has pre-positioned disaster response teams, mobilised first responders and volunteers, and ensured that emergency control centres are operational round the clock with multi-department officials.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the government has deployed one State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team each in Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore. Additionally, two NDRF teams have been stationed in Thanjavur.

The weather department has also forecast moderate thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by moderate rainfall, for several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli over the next three days.

