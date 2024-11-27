Sara Ali Khan’s winter favourites are undhiyu, sarso ka saag

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has revealed her winter favourite delicacies, which include the Gujarati and Punjabi dish undhiyu and sarso ka saag.

Sara took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a table with the winter green delicacies kept on the table. One had undhiyu written on it, while the other was tagged as sarso ka saag.” The actress added the “fresh” and “saag paneer” stickers on the post.

“My two favourite things!! Winter is here Only love and thanks to @krishoparekh,” she wrote as the caption.

Undhiyu, which is a mixed-vegetable dish that is a regional specialty of Surat in Gujarat. The name of this dish comes from the Gujarati word undhu, which translates to 'upside-down', since the dish is traditionally cooked upside-down underground in earthen pots called matlu that are fired from above.

Sarson ka saagoriginated in the Punjab region. The dish is known as sarson ka saag in Hindi, sarson da saag in Punjabi, sarsav nu shaak in Gujarati,and sariso saag in Maithili.

In other news, a video of an elderly man protecting Sara from the paparazzis went viral on social media.

As paparazzi gathered to capture her pictures, an elderly man stepped forward to shield her from the cameras. The man went to great lengths, even snatching camera phones from the paparazzi and blocking their angles, leaving everyone, including Sara, completely baffled.

Amid the commotion, the actress gestured with her hands, seemingly asking, “What’s going on?” as she made her way to the salon. Despite the man’s persistent attempts to block them, the paparazzi managed to maneuver around him, capturing a few shots of Sara as she entered her car.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in "Ae Watan Mere Watan" alongside Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming project with Ayushmann Khurrana. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Aakash Kaushik, is being touted as a one-of-a-kind spy comedy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.