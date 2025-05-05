TN Forest Dept steps up patrolling on Udumalpet-Munnar road as wild elephants roam highways

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has intensified patrolling along the Udumalpet-Munnar road following repeated sightings of wild elephants roaming near the highway in search of food and water.

Forest officials have issued an advisory to tourists and motorists using the route, warning them to exercise extreme caution as elephant movements have become more frequent, especially during the summer months.

The soaring temperatures and drying water sources have pushed wild animals, particularly elephants, to venture closer to human settlements and roadways. Officials reported that herds of elephants are regularly seen near the Amaravathi Dam, a popular spot for these animals to access water. Typically, the elephants cross the Udumalpet-Munnar road during the day to return to forested areas and reappear at the dam by evening.

Meanwhile, the influx of tourists travelling from Udumalpet to Munnar has risen sharply during the summer vacation season, increasing the risk of human-animal encounters.

Forest officials have reiterated safety guidelines, advising drivers and tourists to remain calm and avoid any sudden movements or noise if they spot elephants on or near the road. They have also strictly prohibited tourists from throwing stones, honking, or taking flash photographs, all of which could provoke the animals.

To bolster safety measures, the department is planning to deploy thermal drones for night-time surveillance, aiming to monitor elephant movements more effectively and prevent them from straying into human settlements.

Officials believe the system will allow real-time tracking and early warnings for residents. "Drones will help us detect elephant movement even in the dark, and alerts will be issued via forest vehicles equipped with Bluetooth-connected speakers,” said a senior forest officer.

These vehicles will also emit loud sounds to drive elephants back into the forest if necessary.

A few companies have already demonstrated drone operations, and the department is expected to finalise a vendor soon. The initiative follows the successful implementation of similar systems in the Hosur Forest Division, which have shown promising results in reducing human-elephant conflicts.

In addition, the department plans to introduce AI-enabled cameras to enhance surveillance and minimise human-wildlife conflicts further. Recent data underscores the need for such proactive measures. According to figures presented in the Lok Sabha, 256 people have died due to human-elephant conflicts in Tamil Nadu over the past five years, with 61 fatalities reported in 2023-24 alone. The state’s elephant population has grown steadily, with the latest synchronised census -- conducted between May 23 and 25, 2024, in collaboration with Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh -- estimating the population at 3,063. This marks an increase of more than 100 elephants compared to the 2023 census.

Officials noted that Tamil Nadu’s forests can sustainably support a population of around 3,000 to 3,500 elephants. The Nilgiri Elephant Reserve and the Coimbatore Elephant Reserve continue to hold the highest elephant densities among Tamil Nadu’s five designated elephant reserves.

Forest officials expressed confidence that a combination of enhanced patrolling, technological surveillance, and public cooperation will significantly reduce negative encounters, ensuring safety for both humans and wildlife.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.