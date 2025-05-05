Windows 11 24H2 Update Available: Auto Download on Compatible PCs

Microsoft is now in the final stage of delivering its latest system update, Windows 11 version 24H2, and it’s drawing widespread attention. According to a report from ‘Windows Latest,’ this version is being set to install automatically on eligible PCs and laptops.

If your device meets the necessary system requirements, the update will soon become available. Interestingly, for some users, the new version might begin downloading on its own without any manual trigger. Others might find the update by heading to the Settings menu and tapping on the ‘Check for updates’ option.

As detailed in an official post from Microsoft, devices running the Home or Pro editions of Windows 11, specifically versions 21H2, 22H2, and 23H2, that aren’t part of IT-managed networks will automatically move to version 24H2. The company also noted that certain systems may not immediately receive the update if any compatibility issues are detected.

When the update starts downloading, users will receive a notification indicating that the installation is ready to proceed. However, once it’s downloaded, there’s no option to decline the upgrade. That said, users still retain the ability to schedule the installation time that suits them best.