Hemant Soren announces new 63-member JMM Central Committee, 6 from family

Ranchi, May 5 (IANS) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Hemant Soren on Monday unveiled the party’s newly constituted 63-member central committee, comprising a mix of senior leaders, tribals, and key functionaries.

The committee includes six members of the Soren family -- Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren, Rupi Soren, Basant Soren, Kalpana Soren, and Anjani Soren.

Of the total members, 31 belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, reflecting the party’s strong tribal base.

The announcement follows the 13th central convention of the JMM held in Ranchi on April 14-15, where Shibu Soren was named founding patron and Hemant Soren was elected president by voice vote in the presence of around 4,000 delegates.

The convention had also authorised Hemant Soren to constitute the central committee.

The new committee features eight Vice-Presidents -- Nalin Soren, Prof Stephen Marandi, Roopi Soren, Savita Mahato, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mathura Prasad Mahato, Vaidyanath Ram, and Ramdas Soren.

It also has five General Secretaries -- Vinod Kumar Pandey, Fagu Besra, Supriyo Bhattacharya, Joba Manjhi, and Mithilesh Kumar Thakur.

There are four Secretaries -- Nandkishore Mehta, Abhishek Prasad Pintu, Pankaj Mishra, and Sameer Mohanti.

Vinod Kumar Pandey has been named Treasurer of the party.

Apart from general secretaries Supriyo Bhattacharya and Vinod Kumar Pandey, Hemlal Murmu, Kunal Shadangi, and Manoj Kumar Pandey have also been assigned spokesperson roles.

Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, and brother Basant Soren have been included as members of the executive committee.

Other members of the executive include -- Deepak Birua, Sudibya Kumar Sonu, Chamra Linda, Yogendra Mahato, Vijay Hansda, Mahua Maji, Rabindra Nath Mahato, Mohan Karmakar, Sanjeev Bedia, Dr Kamal Nayan Singh, Niral Purti, Dashrath Gagrai, Hafizul Hasan, Suman Mahato, Nizamuddin Ansari, Sukhram Oraon, Bhushan Tirkey, Mangal Kalindi, Jiga Susaran Horo, Vikas Singh Munda, Sanjeev Sardar, Raju Giri, Ganesh Chaudhary, M.T. Raja, Dhananjay Soren, Alok Soren, Louis Marandi, Uday Shankar Singh, Umakant Rajak, Jagat Manjhi, Sudeep Gudia, Ramsurya Munda, Amit Mahato, Anant Pratap Dev, Anjani Soren, Patwari Hansda, Paresh Marandi, and Bittu Murmu.

