Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s kiss sets the mercury soaring

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet and reality star Kylie Jenner are packing up PDA. The couple was recently snapped sharing a kiss as they sat courtside during a date night at the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jenner, 27, and Chalamet, 29, appeared smitten as they flashed huge smiles while sharing some PDA moments and getting fully into the action of the game, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Sitting proudly next to her man, ‘The Kardashians’ star kept her hands on Chalamet’s arm and held the actor's hand as she watched the game that resulted in a 96-103 win for the Timberwolves. Chalamet, meanwhile, placed his hand on girlfriend's thigh.

As per ‘People’, sporting casual wear for their sweet outing, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked leather pants and a white tank top, while Chalamet wore a pair of Timberland boots and black jeans, which he teamed with a T-shirt honoring late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

The pair’s recent outing comes after they attended Coachella 2025 together earlier in April. Walking to the event, the duo held hands and were seen cuddling in the crowd and sharing smooches.

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in 2023, with a source said at the time that they were "hanging out and getting to know each other”.

They then made their first public appearance at Beyoncé’s concert at the SoFi Stadium Los Angeles in September of that year.

