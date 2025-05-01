Entertainment sector to play key role in Maha’s development: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Various sectors are contributing to Maharashtra’s growth and in the coming years, the entertainment industry will play a significant role in the state’s development, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES Summit) which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The Chief Minister also announced that a Media and Entertainment City will be developed across 120 acres within Mumbai's 500-acre Film City, dedicated especially to animation, gaming, and visual effects (VFX).

He added that both of these projects will be launched in the coming months, adding that through the WAVES Summit, India has demonstrated its leadership in the creative sector.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a global economic powerhouse, and now the country is poised to lead in the creative industry as well,” he said.

Highlighting Maharashtra's strengths in information technology, skills, and talent, the Chief Minister invited everyone to embrace India's new ‘Creative WAVES’.

Meanwhile, PM Modi visited the Bharat Pavilion, Maharashtra Pavilion, and Gaming Arcade set up at the WAVES Summit. As part of the Bharat pavilion, PM Modi also visited the ‘Magical Maharashtra’ Pavilion set up by the state government.

During his visit, he explored various pavilions and learned about the latest technologies being used in the entertainment and audio-visual sectors.

After visiting the Gaming Arcade, he interacted with representatives of participating companies and discussed emerging technologies in the gaming industry as well as opportunities within the sector.

The Bharat Pavilion features participation from Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, along with major entertainment and media platforms such as Netflix, Jio, YouTube, news channels and film production houses, all of which have set up their respective pavilions.

