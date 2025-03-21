YouTube Effect: Maid Steals Gold, Cash from Employer's Locker in Telangana

Adilabad police have arrested a woman, employed as a domestic helper, and her accomplice for stealing gold ornaments weighing 50 grams, along with gold and cash worth ₹45,000, from her employer’s locker in Adilabad.

Sharing details of the case, Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy stated that a bracelet, two gold chains, and cash were recovered from their possession.

During the investigation, the woman admitted to watching YouTube videos, as suggested by her friend Irfan, on how to break into the locker of her employer, Jabu Tirupati, a fertilizer trader from Rickshaw Colony.

The woman, identified as Kota Mamatha from Oguru village in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, had met Irfan, a welder from Ghatkesar in Ranga Reddy district, while working for another employer in Hyderabad in the past.

While the crime was committed on March 10, Jabu Tirupati filed a complaint only after discovering his locker had been emptied on March 17.