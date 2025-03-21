RG Kar case: CBI summons security personnel deployed on tragic night

Kolkata, March 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have now summoned security personnel who were on duty when the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy took place.

Sources said the eight security personnel had been asked to be present at CBI's Central Government Office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake in Kolkata, this weekend.

The summons to the eight security persons follows similar summons to seven nursing staff on duty on the night of the tragedy at the ward where the body of the victim, a junior woman doctor was recovered in the morning of August 9, 2024.

Four of the seven nursing staff, who were summoned, appeared at the central agency office on Thursday and faced marathon questioning for several hours. However, the CBI officials are tight-lipped on what revelations were made during the interrogation.

The investigating officials expect to complete the questioning of the remaining three nursing staff, after which eight security personnel will be quizzed.

The sources said that the investigating officials are trying their best to complete the process of interrogation of the nursing staff as well as the security personnel by the weekend or maximum by Monday considering a fresh hearing in the R. G. Kar rape and murder tragedy scheduled to start at Calcutta High Court's single- judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh from next week.

With the fresh hearing to begin at Calcutta High Court, there will be three parallel hearings at three different courts in the case. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and a special court in Kolkata will also hear the case.

The CBI is expected to submit a supplementary charge sheet at the special court soon highlighting the angle of tampering of evidence during the initial phase of investigation by Kolkata Police

