Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized by Assam Police, one arrested

Guwahati, March 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that a drug racket was busted by police in the Nagaon district and narcotics item worth Rs one crore was seized by the security personnel.

Police have arrested one person on the charges of drug peddling.

Taking to X handle, CM Sarma wrote, “War on drugs continues; heroin worth ₹1cr seized. In a source backed operation, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle at Gereki and recovered 461gms of heroin on thorough search. One person has been arrested in this regard.”

According to a senior police official, narcotics items are often peddled to Assam from neighbouring states Manipur and Mizoram.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state, reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against drug cartels following a major crackdown on an international narcotics network in the northeast. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) successfully busted the racket in coordinated operations in Guwahati and Imphal, seizing narcotics worth Rs 88 crore and arresting four men.

Later in a post on X, HM Shah said, “No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi government’s march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹88 crore is seized, and four members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones.”

He lauded the efforts of the NCB, calling the operation a result of an effective “bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach” to the investigation. “The drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of this integrated strategy. Our hunt for drugs continues. Heartfelt congratulations to team NCB,” the Home Minister added.

Last year Shah, while addressing the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Agartala, said the accusations against the northeastern states about drugs-related activities should be removed. “Much endeavours were made to curb the drug menaces, but much more efforts must be undertaken by the Chief Ministers and all people concerned,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.