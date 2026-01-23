Video: Phone Tapping Probe an Endless Serial Under Congress Govt: KTR Says Ready For Any Inquiry

BRS Party Working President and former Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Congress government is turning the phone tapping case into an “endless story” and indulging in political drama under the guise of notices and inquiries.

Speaking to the media after holding a meeting with MLAs and key party leaders at Telangana Bhavan, ahead of the SIT proceedings in the phone tapping case, KTR said the government was deliberately politicising the issue. He asserted that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a party born out of a mass movement and has a leadership that never shied away from fighting cases or confronting challenges.

“We have fought uncompromising battles for the state and worked every moment only for the people and Telangana. Even promises that were not originally made were fulfilled under the leadership of **K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). We have never indulged in mudslinging or harassment, nor have we ever engaged in time-pass politics,” KTR said.

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling party, KTR described the Congress government’s functioning as “chaotic and incompetent,” alleging that it survives by staging a new drama every day. “I have never committed any illegal or immoral acts. Yet, there is a systematic attempt at character assassination against me. Who is responsible for this — Chief Minister **Revanth Reddy or the officials?” he questioned.

KTR alleged that false and defamatory stories are being planted, claiming he consumes drugs or has links with actresses. “I served as an MLA and minister for a decade, working sincerely for the state. For the past two years, the government and police have been running the phone tapping case like an endless serial,” he said, adding that he has no fear of inquiries. “I have nothing to do with this case, but even then, if summoned, I am ready to appear for questioning ten times,” he asserted.

Referring to allegations raised by senior BRS leader Harish Rao, KTR said claims of a multi-thousand-crore scam in Singareni were made, with the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy, allegedly playing a key role. “Harish Rao explained how Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is treating Singareni like a football. It was for speaking on these issues that notices were issued,” KTR alleged, calling the SIT notices and inquiries a “time-pass programme.”

Questioning the Congress government further, KTR asked what mistakes the previous BRS government had committed. “Can the Congress government categorically say that phone tapping is not happening under its rule? There is a ‘Dandupalyam gang’ operating under the Congress regime. When we try to expose their plunder, we are being harassed through notices and inquiries,” he alleged.

KTR concluded by stating that the BRS would not spare Revanth Reddy and “his obedient police machinery” and would continue to relentlessly question and expose the failures and inefficiencies of the Congress government.

Watch KTR Addressing Media at Telangana Bhavan