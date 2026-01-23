KTR to Face SIT Probe Today in Phone Tapping Row; Police Tighten Security in Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao is scheduled to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) today, January 23 (Friday), probing the alleged phone-tapping case.

Security was stepped up across key locations in Hyderabad amidst KTR's appearance before the SIT. From early morning, heavy police deployment was put in place at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, as well as at the Jubilee Hills Police Station. The precautionary measures were taken to avoid any untoward incidents and to ensure law and order during the high-profile appearance.

According to officials, the SIT of the Hyderabad Police has directed KT Rama Rao to present himself before investigators at 11 am on Friday, January 23. The BRS leader left his residence in a convoy and headed to Telangana Bhavan, where he is expected to hold brief discussions with party leaders before proceeding to the Jubilee Hills police station.

Senior police officers are closely monitoring the situation, while security arrangements have been tightened at both locations as a preventive measure. This is not the first time KT Rama Rao has been questioned in the case; he was earlier examined by the SIT earlier this week as part of the ongoing investigation.

The developments come close on the heels of the questioning of senior BRS leader Harish Rao, who was grilled for nearly eight hours by the SIT on Tuesday, January 12. Although a case filed against Harish Rao was earlier quashed by the Telangana High Court, the decision was later upheld by the Supreme Court of India after the state government challenged the High Court’s order.

Following speculation on social media after Harish Rao’s questioning, VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, appealed to the public not to spread or believe misinformation. He clarified that Harish Rao was examined strictly in accordance with legal procedures and not in violation of the Supreme Court’s directions.

The SIT continues its probe into the alleged phone-tapping case, with further questioning of key political figures expected in the coming days.