Two Actors Found at Bengaluru Rave Party Case

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda briefed the media persons on the investigation into the rave party involving techies and Telugu actors. Acting on a tip-off, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided the rave party at the GM Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City in the wee hours of Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, the Police Commissioner said two actors were found at the party. The identity of these actors is still not known. He also stated that popular Telugu actor Hema was present at the rave party in Bengaluru where drugs were seized.

In the video released on Monday, Hema claimed that she had not gone anywhere and was chilling at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. “Do not believe the news about me attending a rave party in Bengaluru,” she appealed. However, police sources confirmed that she made the video at the Bengaluru farmhouse that was raided. Police also stated that they had photos of Hema wearing the same dress as in the video while attending the party.

Dayananda said further action will be taken after receiving a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory. The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB was awaiting the test results of blood samples and preparing to call in the participants who tested positive for drug consumption for questioning.

Giving details about the investigation, the Police Commissioner said the rave party case has been transferred to Eppuguda police station.

The CCB team has earlier arrested three persons who have been identified as Y.M. Arunkumar, Raj, L. Vasu, and D. Nagababu. As per reports, the rave party was organised under the pretext of a birthday celebration by Hyderabad-based person Vasu. More than 101 persons attended the party. The organiser had flown over 25 people from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru for the event. Sources said the entry.

The CCB team seized 17 MDMA pills and cocaine during their raid at the farmhouse. The police officers are interrogating the drug peddlers to know the suppliers of drugs and their customers.

