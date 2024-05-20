Actress Hema Slams Reports of Attending Rave Party

Tollywood actress Hema has denied reports claiming she attended a rave party in Bengaluru, which was busted by police on Sunday night. Several media outlets reported that models, DJs, and actors from Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad were present at the event.

Hema strongly refuted the rumors about her involvement. "I am very much in Hyderabad at a farmhouse and I have not gone anywhere," she clarified. "The reports that have surfaced on me are fake news, and please don't believe in those reports."

Police raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday night, busting a rave party. Authorities are investigating who organized the event.

Hema has appeared in hundreds of Telugu films over her more than three-decade career. She is famous for playing supporting roles.