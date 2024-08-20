Actress Hema Releases Video on Bengaluru Drugs Issue 

Hyderabad: Three months after the police busted a rave party in Bengaluru, Telugu actress Hema has expressed her willingness to undergo any test. Following a bust, the Bengaluru Police had said Hema was among 86 individuals who tested positive for drug consumption.

Soon after, Hema released a video message claiming she wasn’t at the party but was chilling at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. She had even claimed that her name was dragged in for no reason in the drugs case. However, police sources confirmed that she made the video at the Bengaluru farmhouse that was raided. Police also stated that they had photos of Hema wearing the same dress as in the video while attending the party.



Now, the actress released another video message on her Instagram. In the video, the Telugu actress said she is ‘open to any public lab test’ to determine the consumption of drugs.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided the rave party titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory' at the GM Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City in the wee hours of Sunday, May 20. The party was attended by around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others. As per reports, the rave party was organised under the pretext of a birthday celebration by Hyderabad-based person Vasu.The CCB team seized 17 MDMA pills and cocaine during their raid at the farmhouse.