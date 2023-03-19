TSRTC Balaji Darshan Ticket Price

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Special Entrance Darshan token is available on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) webpage is getting massive response. During eight months of its launch, 1.14 lakh people purchased bus tickets as well as darshan tickets under the 'Balaji Darshan' package.

Since the RTC, with the assistance of TTD officials, issued Rs.300 special darshan tokens on its website (www.tsrtconline.in) in July of this year, multiple people have booked bus tickets with special darshan tokens on a daily basis. On a regular basis, the RTC receives around 1,000 special darshan tickets.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, with the backing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Chairman YV Subbareddy, took the unique initiative and entered into an arrangement to offer Rs.300 Special Entrance Darshan tickets together with bus tickets to passengers travelling on TSRTC buses.