HYDERABAD: Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the TSPSC question paper leak case arrested Prasanth, who is said to be a close relative (brother-in-law) of one of the main accused network administrator Rajasekhar Reddy on Friday.

Based on Rajasekhar Reddy’s information, Prashanth wrote the Group-1 Prelims exam last year. He is currently working as a contract employee under the rural employment scheme at the MPDO office in Nawabpet mandal in the Mahbubnagar district. On Friday afternoon, the SIT officers who went to Nawabpet reached the MPDO office and arrested Prashant Reddy there. After being taken to the local police station and questioned, he was later shifted to Hyderabad.

Based on the evidence collected by SIT officials Prashanth, had got more than 100 marks in the TSPSC Group-1 prelims exam. They suspect that Prashanth along with three others spent 15 lakhs and bought the Group-1 paper and wrote the exam.

Meanwhile, the number of accused arrested in the TSPSC paper leak case has reached thirteen, and four government employees are among the list of accused. The SIT officials have once again filed a custody petition in the Nampally Court and sought an extension of custody of A-1 Praveen, A-2 Rajasekhar Reddy, A-4 Dakya, A-5 Ketawat Rajeshwar, A-10 Shamim, A-11, Suresh and A-12 Ramesh for another six days.

