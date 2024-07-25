TG DEECET 2024 results out: Check now!

The Education Department has announced the Joint Entrance Exam for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (DLED) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) on July 24. The results will be available online.

Six thousand six hundred forty-four students qualified in the exam out of 8,189 students in Telugu Medium, making it 81.13%. Out of 6280, 5,024 (80%) candidates are trained in English Medium. Meanwhile, in Urdu, 364 candidates qualified out of 681, making it 53.45%.



Check out the results from the official website, i.e.https://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in/

