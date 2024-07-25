For Kritika Kamra, being part of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is a 'wish fulfilled'

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Kritika Kamra, known for her roles in shows like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' and 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', as well as recent appearances in the web series 'Tandav', is set to portray a cop in the series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah.' She said that being part of this show is "a dream come true" for her.

The trailer of the series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. It was attended by Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Guneet Monga and director Umesh Bist.

At the press conference, Kritika was asked about her belief in the magic of 11:11, to which she responded: "I believe in it now. Being here and being part of this show is a dream come true for me. This moment, sitting surrounded by such talented people, is a wish fulfilled. Coming from where I did, I never imagined becoming an actor and having the opportunity to do all of this, to work with such amazing people from whom I'm learning so much. It feels truly magical."

Kritika spoke about her decision to accept this role: "After portraying a morally dubious gangster-like character, I was drawn to playing an upright cop. Equally important to me was the opportunity to learn from talented individuals. The intriguing walkie-talkie moment in the script captivated me. It was the combination of these factors that attracted me to this role."

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' connects two police officers across timelines through a walkie-talkie that comes alive at 11:11 p.m. every day. As the two help each other solve cases, the reality around them changes forever. Directed by Umesh Bist, Gyaarah Gyaarah is co-written by Puja Banerjee and Sunjoy Shekhar. It is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.

Starring Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa, it will release on Zee5 on August 9.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.