India's highest-paid CEO Vijaykumar records success at HCL

With a whopping $10.06, approximately ₹84.16 crore remuneration, C Vijaykumar, CEO of HCL, became the highest-paid CEO among India's IT firms in the financial year 2023-24. This remuneration represented a significant rise, almost 190.75% compared to the previous year.

The CEO's package includes a base salary of $1.96 million (₹16.39 crore), a performance-linked bonus of $1.14 million (₹9.53 crore) and finally a long-term incentive (LTI) cash component of $2.36 million (₹19.74 crore).

Moreover, he received different benefits and $4.56 million (₹38.15 crore) as the perquisite value of exercised restricted stock units (RSUs). The report says the HCL company saw significant 5.45 growth after Vijaykumar became the CEO. Under his leadership, the company's revenue reached $13.3 billion in sales with an 18.2% EBIT margin.

The company has seen growth in various fields and is positioned at the top in digital, engineering, AI and cloud. The HCL CEO said he sees positive growth in GenAI, Cloud Computing, data analytics and cybersecurity. He also added that HCL is initiating the training of 50,000 employees in GenAI in the coming financial year.



