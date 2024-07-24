Forever chemicals flourishing in pesticides, warns study

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as forever chemicals, are increasingly being added to pesticide products, contaminating waterways and increasing health risk for humans.

A team of researchers from the Centre for Biological Diversity, Environmental Working Group, and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, in the US found that these PFAS are intentionally added to pesticides and can also leach from fluorinated storage containers.

Notably, pesticides contain PFAS like Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) which are extremely dangerous and denigrate the rivers and streams frequently. Another worrying aspect is that they are used on products very commonly available like corn, wheat, kale, strawberries, insect sprays, etc, according to the findings published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Toxic PFAS have no place in our food, water, or homes, posing a serious threat to our health and environment,” said David Andrews, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group.

"The increasing use of PFAS pesticides will lead to increasing levels of PFAS in the environment. Their presence not only endangers agricultural workers and communities but also jeopardises downstream water sources, where pesticide runoff can contaminate drinking supplies. The use of these pesticide products further illustrates why we must end all non-essential uses of these persistent ‘forever chemicals'," he added.

The study underscores a significant oversight in the regulatory framework, which fails to fully assess the risks posed by PFAS. The researchers call for immediate action to monitor this issue, including banning the fluorination of plastic containers, identifying all inert ingredients on pesticide labels, and enhancing immunotoxicity testing for PFAS ingredients.

This is truly frightening news because pesticides are some of the most widely dispersed pollutants in the world,” said Nathan Donley, environmental health science director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

"Lacing pesticides with forever chemicals is likely burdening the next generation with more chronic diseases. The Environmental Protection Agency needs to get a grasp on this fast-emerging threat right away," Donley said.

