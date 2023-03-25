Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Remain UnSold in The Hundred 2023 Draft

The Hundred's draft saw some big names go unsold with teams aggressively seeking domestic talent. Among the international players who went sold were Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, and Trent Boult.

The draught saw up to 30 men's cricketers selected among eight teams. The reserve price for the two batting stars in the draught was £100,000 each. Despite Babar and Rizwan's strong white-ball record, no team has expressed interest in them. Despite the fact that Babar and Rizwan were unfortunate, two of their team members were able to acquire a team. Welsh Fire signed Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi and tearaway pacer Haris Rauf.

Both players were outstanding in the just-ended Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023). Rizwan was the competition's best run-getter, with 550 runs from 12 games. In contrast, Babar scored 522 runs in 11 games, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer.

