AP EDCET 2023 Registration Open, Know How to Apply

The registrations for AP EDCET 2023 (AP Education Common Entrance Test) began on Friday. The last date to submit the application form is April 23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website.

As per the schedule released by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, candidates who miss the deadline can submit the application with late fee of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 up to May 2 and May 10, 2023 respectively.

Those candidates who have submitted the application and wish to make changes will be given a chance to correct their online application from May 3, 2023 to May 6, 2023.

The registration and processing fee for the OC is Rs 650. BC is Rs 500 and for SC/ST category is Rs 450.

The AP EDCET 2023 exam will be held on May 20, 2023 from 9 am to 11 am. The hall ticket will be released on May 12, 2023, according to the exam schedule.

How to apply for AP EDCET 2023?

Visit the official website - click here

Now, click on AP EDCET 2023 section

Select the fee payment link and pay the application fee

Check the payment status

Upload the required documents and submit

Download the application and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: AP LAWCET 2023 Registration Begins Today, Check How to Apply