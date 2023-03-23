AP LAWCET 2023 Registration Begins Today, Check How to Apply

The registration process for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2023 began on Thursday. Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur started the process on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The last date for submission of online application without late fees is 22 April 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of AP LAWCET (click here). The entrance test for admission into state-level law courses will be conducted on 20 May 2023. Notably, the LAWCET is conducted for admission into 3-year, 5-year and LLM programmes.

Candidates who miss the April 22 deadline can fill in the application form with a late fee of rs 500 till April 29. Applicants will be charged a late fee of Rs 1,000 after April 29 to May 5. Candidates can still apply after May 5 till May 9 but they will be charged a late fee of Rs 2000.

Steps to apply online for AP LAWCET 2023:

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET

of AP LAWCET On the homepage, click on ‘AP LAWCET 2023 Registration’

Complete registration to generate login credentials

Login with credentials received on email and/as an SMS

Complete the application process

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Download the application and take a printout for future reference

