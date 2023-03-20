Registration for AP ICET 2023 Begins, Know How to Apply

The registration process for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2023 commenced on Monday, 20 March 2023. The interested and eligible candidates can register themselves through the official website (click here ). The ICET is conducted for admitting students into first year MBA/MCA courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The online application process will remain active till 19 April 2023. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the hall tickets for AP ICET 2023 from May 20 onwards. The AP ICET 2023 examination will be conducted on May 25 and May 26 in two shifts from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Please follow the below steps to apply for AP ICET 2023 online:

Access the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP ICET 2023 link on the homepage Wait for the new page to load Check the eligibility criteria and pay the application fee online Check the application fee payment status Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents Submit and download the form for future reference

