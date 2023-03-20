GATE 2023 Scorecard Out Tomorrow, Check Steps for Download 

New Delhi: The score cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) will likely be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Tuesday. Soon after the release, candidates can download their scorecard from the official website (click here).

Earlier on March 16, the IIT-K had released GATE results which included candidates' marks, GATE score and cut-off for the subject but the comprehensive scorecards, required for admission, will be released tomorrow.

Out of 6.70 lakh registered candidates, only 5.17 lakh attempted the test and nearly 1 lakh have qualified. Roughly, 18 percent have cleared the aptitude test. Notably, GATE is held for subjects in Engineering and Technology, Science, Architecture, Commerce and Humanities streams.

Please follow the below steps to download GATE-2023 scorecard:

1: Open the official website https://gate.iitk.ac.in/ on your browser

2. Find Candidate Login on the home page

3. Input your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password and hit submit button

4. Check and download the score card

5. Take a printout of the scorecard

