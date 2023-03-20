Oppn creates ruckus in Odisha assembly alleging class-X paper leak

Bhubaneswar, March 20 (IANS) Alleging leak of class-X board exam question paper, Opposition BJP and Congress party members created a ruckus in Odisha Assembly. However, school and mass education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash denied the allegation.

Soon after the House paid tribute to ex-MLA Birendra Pandey, who passed away on Sunday, the BJP and Congress members trooped to the Speaker's podium and created a ruckus alleging class-X board examination question paper leak.

Showing the photocopies of the Mathematic question paper on the last day of the class-X board examination on Monday, the opposition members demanded resignation of Minister Dash.

Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha requested the BJP and Congress members to participate in the question hour and raise the issue during zero hour. However, the opposition legislators continued their protest without paying attention to the Speaker's request. In such a situation, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 4 p.m.

Speaking to media persons outside the Assembly, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi alleged, "Though our leader of opposition had earlier raised the leak of question papers of history and political science subjects, no action was taken. Today again matriculation question paper was leaked in Puri district much before the commencement of examination. So, we were forced to disturb the question hour."

It is a sensitive matter. But the government is not giving any reply to it. As a result, the meritorious students will be affected, he said. Majhi demanded that the minister should admit it and resign from his post.

Alleging a question paper leak racket is running in the state, Congress legislator Taraprasad Bahinipati said proper investigation needs to be done in this direction and strong action should be taken against the persons involved in it.

Bahinipati said that the government is playing with the future of students. He demanded the resignation of Minister Dash over the issue.

On the other hand, the school and mass education minister denied the opposition allegation and said he had talked with the district collector, board officials and Puri district education officer but there was no information about the leak of the question paper.

