TS SSC Exams Hall Ticket Download Here

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will be releasing the hall ticket for the 10th class 2023 on March 24th. The students can download their Hall Tickets from March 24th. TS SSC 10th Hall Ticket will be available online at bse.telangana.gov.in. Students will be able to download the TS SSC 10th Hall Ticket 2023 as soon as it is available. The TS SSC public exam 2023 is set to take place from April 3rd to April 13th, 2023.

How To Download TS SSC Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the bse Telengana official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the same page, click on TS Regular Hall Tickets if you are a regular student, and TS Private Hall Tickets if you are a private student.

Step 3: Provide information such as the district name, school name, date of birth, and name.

Step 4: Lastly, use the download option to save your article and print it to bring to your centre.