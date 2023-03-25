Indian Sports Honours 2023 Telecast Channel, Streaming Time and Date

The 2023 edition of the Indian Sports Honours is come to honour the athletic legends. This award ceremony honours people who represented India with distinction in their respective sports between January 1, 2021, and February 28, 2023. This will be the fourth edition of the Indian Sports Honours. Owing to the epidemic, the third edition was aired online on July 23, 2021. The 2023 event took place on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the JW Marriott in Juhu, Mumbai. However, the program has yet to be telecast.

Here are the complete details about the Indian Sports Honours will be aired:

On which date Indian Sports Honours awards will be telecasted?

The Indian Sports Honours 2023 will be aired on March 26

At what time the Sports Honours award program will start?

The Indian Sports Honours awards will be telecasted between 8:00 Pm to 10:00 PM

Where to watch the Indian Sports Honours awards event?

ON TV: The Sports Honours event will be telecasted on Star Sports

Online: The live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar

