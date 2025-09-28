Telangana’s Beloved Palapitta in Danger: What’s Happening to the State Bird

There is growing concern over the declining population of the Indian Roller, locally called Palapitta, the State bird of Telangana.

Every Dussehra, poachers capture these birds and display them at temples and public places, driven by the belief that sighting the Palapitta on the auspicious day brings prosperity and fulfils wishes.

Poachers exploit this sentiment for profit, putting the species’ survival at risk. Wildlife observers have warned that while seeing the bird is considered auspicious, keeping it in captivity certainly does not bring good luck. Caging the bird and neglecting its care often leads to its death.

The Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) has launched a “Save Palapitta” campaign to highlight that capturing the bird for public display is illegal under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The organisation has urged citizens to report illegal possession to the Telangana State Forest Department at 18004255364 or AWCS at 9697887888.

According to reports, AWCS has rescued about 45 birds over the last five years from poachers during Dussehra.

Many of the rescued birds were weak or traumatised, and despite treatment and feeding, only half survived.

In 2024, AWCS rescued 15 Palapittas, but eight died at the rehabilitation centre due to improper feeding, stress from captivity and feather plucking by poachers.

An insectivore by nature, the Indian Roller feeds on insects, small vertebrates and reptiles. Poachers, however, feed them grains, vegetables, fruits and even milk, causing indigestion and fatal illnesses.

The State of India’s Birds 2023 report shows the Indian Roller’s population has declined by 30% and recommends its inclusion in the IUCN Red List.

Birdwatchers with the Hyderabad Bird Atlas also reported alarmingly low numbers: out of more than 70,000 birds of 195 species recorded in February, only 26 Palapitta sightings were noted, while the August survey logged just four.