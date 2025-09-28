Kerala Declares Public Holiday on September 30 for Navaratri 2025

The government of Kerala has declared a September 30, 2025, public holiday celebrating Navaratri, providing residents with an end-of-month long weekend. Government offices and schools will both be closed, permitting employees and students to take part in the festivities.

Festive Holidays Across India

A few Indian states have also scheduled longer holidays for schools and public institutions during Navaratri and Durga Puja to observe a countrywide period of celebration.

West Bengal: Government as well as private schools will be closed between September 24 and October 6, making it one of the longest festivals in the nation.

Bihar: Schools have been shut since September 27, with the majority of them reopening on October 2. Some districts, though, will remain closed until October 5.

Odisha: Schools and colleges will be on holidays from September 29 (Maha Saptami) to October 2 (Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra).

Assam: Schools will be closed on September 29 and 30, with some other closures on October 2 for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

Jharkhand: CISCE-affiliated schools in Dhanbad will be shut from September 27 to October 2, while the government schools are on a four-day holiday from September 29 to October 2.

Kerala's Celebration

The inclusion of September 30 as a public holiday in Kerala follows the festive mood during Navaratri, providing a much-needed respite for students and government employees. The declaration allows everyone a chance to attend cultural festivities and family gatherings during this sacred time.

With most states having a protracted holiday period, this holiday season is proving to be one of the most relaxed times for students and government servants from all over India.

Also read: Bank Holidays in India: September 29 to October 5, 2025 – Full List of Holidays