Telangana RTC to Run 7,754 Special Buses for Dussehra, Bathukamma Festival Rush

Ahead of the Dussehra and Bathukamma festivals, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced the operation of 7,754 special buses between September 20 and October 2 to ensure smooth travel for passengers. Of these, 377 services will be available with advance reservation facilities.

Saddula Bathukamma will be celebrated on September 30, followed by Dussehra on October 2. Anticipating a surge in passenger traffic from September 27, TSRTC has planned special services accordingly. For return journeys, additional buses will be arranged on October 5 and 6 to accommodate festive crowds.

Special buses will run from major terminals in Hyderabad, including MGBS, JBS, and CBS, as well as from busy points such as KPHB Colony, Uppal Crossroads, Uppal Bus Stand, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, and Aramghar. Services will also connect Hyderabad and Secunderabad with districts across Telangana, along with select destinations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

TSRTC clarified that fares will be revised only for Dussehra special buses, as per Government Order No.16, to cover minimum diesel costs of empty return trips. These changes will apply to services operating on September 20, September 27–30, and October 1, 5, and 6. Regular services during this period will run with standard fares.

Confirming the development, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the corporation is committed to safe and comfortable travel. “This year, 617 more buses are being operated compared to last Dussehra. Passenger facilities such as seating, drinking water, and public address systems will be arranged at high-traffic points like LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, KPHB, and Santosh Nagar. Supervising officers will also be deployed to manage crowds and coordinate with police, transport, and municipal officials for smooth operations,” he stated.