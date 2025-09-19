Dussehra Holidays 2025: Schools in Karnataka, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Announce Festival Breaks

The festive season is here, and schools across South India are preparing for their annual Dussehra vacation. Students, parents, and teachers in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh can now mark their calendars as state governments and school managements have announced the official holiday schedules. While the break brings cheer and excitement for children, it also comes with varying timelines across the three states, reflecting local traditions and academic considerations.

Karnataka: Longest Break, Special Rules for Exam Students

In Karnataka, schools will remain closed from September 20 to October 6, 2025, giving students nearly 17 days of holidays. Classes will resume on October 7, 2025. The holiday schedule applies to all categories of schools — state government institutions, private schools, as well as CBSE and CISCE-affiliated schools.

However, not all schools will follow the same pattern. According to education department officials, some CBSE schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are likely to reopen earlier, on October 3, 2025, in order to balance the academic calendar.

Additionally, certain schools may reduce the length of the vacation due to the upcoming Diwali and Christmas holidays later this year. For SSLC (Class 10) students preparing for the 2026 board examinations, schools are expected to conduct special revision classes during the holiday period to ensure syllabus coverage is not compromised.

Telangana: A 13-Day Festival Holiday

Telangana has granted one of the longest Dussehra breaks this year. Schools in the state will be closed from September 21 to October 3, 2025, amounting to 13 days of holidays.

The decision has been welcomed by parents and teachers alike, as it allows families more time for festive celebrations, travel, and cultural activities. With Bathukamma and Dussehra being major festivals in Telangana, the extended break also acknowledges the region’s vibrant traditions.

Schools will reopen on October 4, 2025, resuming the regular academic schedule. Education officials have urged parents to ensure that children use the break productively, balancing festive fun with light revision at home.

Andhra Pradesh: A 9-Day Holiday Window

In Andhra Pradesh, the state government has finalized a relatively shorter holiday period compared to its neighbours. Schools will remain shut from September 24 to October 2, 2025. Classes are set to resume on October 3, 2025.

The nine-day holiday has been planned keeping in mind the state’s school calendar and upcoming examinations. The directive applies uniformly to all institutions, including government, aided, and private schools.

Education department officials have clarified that no extensions will be given, as academic schedules are already tight for the year. Parents are advised to plan travel and festive gatherings accordingly.

Officials Urge Balance Between Festivities and Studies

Education authorities across Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have issued a common advisory urging students and parents to strike a balance between celebrations and academics. While festivals are an integral part of cultural life, students — especially those preparing for board examinations in 2026 — are encouraged to dedicate some time each day to revision.

Teachers have also emphasized that the break should be used to encourage children to engage in reading, creative projects, and family bonding, rather than being confined solely to screen time or leisure activities.

A Time for Travel, Family, and Traditions

Dussehra holidays are eagerly awaited every year, as they not only mark the celebration of good over evil but also serve as a mid-year break for students. Families often use this time to travel, visit relatives, or participate in local festivities.

With three southern states announcing their official schedules, students in Karnataka are set for the longest break, Telangana students enjoy a slightly shorter but significant holiday, while Andhra Pradesh schools follow a tighter calendar with a nine-day break.

As the festive season begins, schools, families, and communities across South India are preparing to celebrate Dussehra with joy, devotion, and togetherness.