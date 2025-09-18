Hyderabad Rains: Man Swept Away in Nala, Body Recovered After Five Days

Rescue teams have recovered the body of a young man who was swept away by floodwaters in Hyderabad five days ago, while the search continues for his missing uncle.

The body of Arjun, in his mid-twenties, was found floating under the Sangem bridge in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday, according to the Valigonda station house officer (SHO).

Hyderabad: Tragic Incident During Heavy Rains

Arjun and his uncle Ram were attempting to cross a nala (storm drain) in the Afzal Sagar area when both men were swept away by the rushing waters during last weekend's torrential rains.

"Post mortem has been conducted and Arjun's body has been handed over to his family," the investigating officer told media.

The whereabouts of Ram remain unknown, with only one body recovered so far.

Record Rainfall Hits Hyderabad

The tragedy occurred during intense rainfall that battered the city over the weekend. The Musheerabad and Neredmet areas recorded the highest precipitation levels on Sunday.

The heavy rains caused water levels in the Musi River to rise significantly, contributing to dangerous conditions across the metropolitan area.