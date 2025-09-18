Kerala Govt Hosts First-Ever Global Ayyappa Conclave; 3,000 Devotees Invited

The Kerala government is set to host a historic event on September 20, 2025 — the first-ever Global Ayyappa Conclave at the Pampa base near Sabarimala. With elaborate arrangements made under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the event aims to unite devotees of Lord Ayyappa from across the globe and to elevate the spiritual significance of the Sabarimala shrine to the international stage.

A Festival Beyond Borders

Though Ayyappa temples already exist in several countries—including Abu Dhabi in the Gulf and across the United States—millions of devotees continue to throng Sabarimala each year during the Mandala and Makaravilakku seasons. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), in collaboration with the Kerala government, has now resolved to globalize Ayyappa’s glory.

The initiative also comes in response to long-standing criticism that successive governments have treated Sabarimala merely as a revenue-generating source. The conclave, officials say, is meant to bring together devotees from every corner of the world while addressing their concerns and enhancing their pilgrimage experience.

Invitations Far and Wide

Special invitations have been extended to 3,000 devotees, including NRIs and local worshippers. A unique outreach was carried out via the Sabarimala Virtual Queue website—regular pilgrims received messages on their phones, encouraging them to attend. Easy online registration and ID card downloads were facilitated, with officials personally calling invitees to ensure their participation on September 20.

In a significant gesture, the organizers have arranged for ordinary devotees to sit in the front rows of the conclave, highlighting the message that “all are equal before Ayyappa.”

Why Now?

The timing of the event has stirred debate. Opposition leaders allege that the government is attempting to segment devotees into categories and monetize their faith. The ruling Left, however, counters this narrative, framing the conclave as a secular and inclusive initiative. Officials even hinted that global conclaves for minority communities may follow in the future.

Core Objectives

According to the Kerala government and TDB, the conclave has two main goals:

Showcase Lord Ayyappa’s legacy globally.

Resolve devotees’ grievances. The government has pledged to listen to concerns raised by Ayyappa devotees’ associations and implement corrective measures from the coming pilgrimage season.

The conclave will also outline the government’s developmental roadmap, including the ₹1,300 crore Sabarimala development package, a ropeway project approved by the Centre, proposals for a new airport in Pathanamthitta, railway connectivity, and the introduction of helitaxi services for pilgrims.

Grand Welcome

Pathanamthitta district officials, led by the Collector, are in charge of welcoming devotees. Reception stages have been set up along key routes such as Seethathode, Perunad, and Pampa. KSRTC will operate special buses, and lodging facilities have been readied. Invitees will also receive exclusive darshan slots on September 20 and 21.

For those arriving in private vehicles, parking has been arranged near the hilltop. A temporary hospital has been established at Pampa, along with sanitation, drinking water, food stalls, and extensive security measures.

Hurdles and Court Battles

The Global Conclave has not been free of hurdles. Environmentalists petitioned the Kerala High Court, warning of threats to the Periyar Tiger Reserve and Ranni forests. At one stage, the event’s future looked uncertain after the High Court expressed concerns. However, the Supreme Court cleared the government’s appeal on Wednesday, allowing the conclave to proceed.

Meanwhile, the Pandalam royal family, traditionally associated with Ayyappa lore, has distanced itself from the event, citing mourning rituals following the death of the Rajamata last year. Despite their request to postpone the conclave, the government moved ahead with the original date.

Voices from the Devotees

S. Sreejith, Additional DGP: “The Global Conclave is a significant step for Sabarimala’s future. We will focus on improving pilgrim facilities and taking Ayyappa’s message to the world.”

Naga Mallareddy, Guruswami: “Before Ayyappa, everyone is equal. There is no discrimination. It is heartening to see him becoming a god of the world.”

Y.V. Subbareddy, Guruswami (Kadapa): “Ayyappa’s miracles are countless. Those who come with devotion conquer the toughest 45-km path from Erumeli to Pampa with ease. The journey tests one’s faith and humility. Those who complete it are truly blessed.”