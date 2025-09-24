Telangana Rains: 3-Day Heavy Rain Alert in Districts, What About Hyderabad?

Telangana is set to experience a fresh spell of intense rainfall as a depression system moves over the state between September 25 and 27. Weather forecasts indicate widespread moderate to heavy showers across most districts, with some regions likely to witness very heavy rainfall.

According to the forecast, western, central and southern parts of Telangana will bear the brunt of the weather system. Districts such as Medak, Sangareddy, Medchal, Yadadri, Nalgonda and Suryapet are expected to see particularly heavy downpours on September 26 and 27. The rainfall activity is likely to disrupt normal life in these regions, with warnings for waterlogging and traffic issues.

For the capital city, Hyderabad, a special forecast has been issued. On September 25, the city is likely to receive widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. The situation will intensify on September 26, when Hyderabad is expected to witness widespread heavy rains, marking the peak impact of the depression. By September 27, moderate to heavy showers will continue across the city, potentially causing further disruptions.

The rainfall system is expected to be consistent across the three-day period, with daily impact maps being shared each morning to help residents stay informed and prepared. Authorities are urging people to take precautions against waterlogging, possible flooding in low-lying areas, and traffic snarls due to prolonged spells of rain.

Residents of Telangana, particularly those in the high-impact districts, are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the peak rainfall hours and ensure safety measures at home. Commuters in Hyderabad should be prepared for road congestion and delays on September 26, when the city faces its heaviest rainfall.

With widespread showers predicted across the state, the next three days are expected to be challenging. People are being urged to remain alert, follow official weather advisories closely, and make the necessary preparations to deal with the heavy rainfall activity.