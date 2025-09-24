September 25, 2025: Is There a School Holiday in Your State? Check Here

In September 2025, schools across India are set to observe several holidays, influenced by major religious festivals and heavy monsoon rains. Key pre-planned breaks include Durga Puja and Dussehra, while additional closures aim to ensure student safety in flood-affected regions. These holidays often create extended weekends for students, reflecting how India’s weather patterns and rich cultural traditions shape the academic calendar.

West Bengal School Holidays: Schools Closed Due to Floods

The West Bengal government has announced a two-day school closure on September 24 and 25 in response to heavy rainfall and floods. The state education minister, following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive, emphasized keeping students off waterlogged roads and preventing accidents caused by electrocution.

Teachers and non-teaching staff are expected to work from home during this period to complete pending tasks. These precautionary closures precede the upcoming Durga Puja holidays later this week.

Telangana School Holidays: Dussehra and Bathukamma Celebrations

Telangana students will enjoy an extended holiday from September 21 to October 3, 2025, for Dussehra, giving them a 13-day break.

The state will also celebrate the Bathukamma Festival 2025, a vibrant nine-day event from September 21 to September 30. Bathukamma, a festival honoring womanhood and nature, sees women crafting beautiful floral arrangements with seasonal blooms. The festivities bring communities together in a joyous celebration of Telangana’s cultural heritage.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Autumn Holiday Break

KV students will have their Autumn Break from September 27 to October 25, 2025, followed by the Winter Break starting December 23, 2025. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) sets the official holiday calendar, which includes both gazetted and restricted holidays. Parents and students can check the KVS website or school-specific pages for details.

Festival-Based Holidays in Other States

Several other states have school closures aligned with local festivals and events:

Delhi: Autumn break from September 29 to October 1, coinciding with Durga Puja and Dussehra.

Autumn break from September 29 to October 1, coinciding with Durga Puja and Dussehra. Maharashtra: Dussehra holidays vary by district, generally from late September to early October.

Dussehra holidays vary by district, generally from late September to early October. West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar: Partial closures may occur in schools preparing for Durga Puja, beginning September 29.

Partial closures may occur in schools preparing for Durga Puja, beginning September 29. Telangana districts: Some schools may adjust schedules ahead of Bathukamma preparations.

Parents and students are advised to monitor local government notifications to stay updated on holiday schedules. These closures highlight the balance between cultural celebrations, student safety, and academic planning across India.