LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT Already? Check Steps to Download

The Life Insurance Corporation of India will soon release the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for the preliminary examination scheduled on October 3. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Administrative Officer recruitment drive can download their hall ticket from the official website licindia.in once it is activated.

The recruitment aims to fill 760 posts, including 410 for AAO Specialist and 350 for AAO Generalist. The preliminary test will be conducted online with 100 questions carrying 70 marks. The paper will include Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections with 35 questions each, and an English Language section with 30 questions. The English section will be qualifying in nature and its marks will not be counted for merit. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

To download the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official LIC website: licindia.in

On the homepage, click on the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link (once activated)

Enter your registration number and password or date of birth, along with the security code

Click submit and the admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout for use on exam day

After downloading, it is important to carefully check the details printed on the hall ticket such as name, roll number, exam date, time and centre address. On the day of the exam, candidates must carry the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof like Aadhaar, PAN card, Passport or Driving Licence. Entry will not be allowed without these documents.

With the exam date approaching, candidates are advised to keep monitoring the official website regularly for the release of the admit card.