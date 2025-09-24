Kendriya Vidyalaya Autumn Holiday Break 2025: 10-Day Vacation Announced — Check Official Schedule
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the official holiday schedule for the 2025-26 academic year. One of the most anticipated breaks for students is the Autumn Break, which has been aligned with the Dussehra festival to provide students with ample time to celebrate and rejuvenate before entering the final phase of the academic session.
Parents and students across the country can rely on this uniform calendar, although slight regional variations may occur. It’s always advisable to check the local school’s notified calendar for confirmation.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Autumn Holiday Break 2025
- Dates: September 27, 2025 (Saturday) to October 6, 2025 (Monday)
- Duration: 10 days
- Highlights: The break covers the Dussehra festival and also includes Gandhi Jayanti, ensuring students get uninterrupted festive celebrations.
Additional October 2025 Holidays for KVs
Apart from the Autumn Break, Kendriya Vidyalaya students will enjoy several other holidays in October:
- October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti – falls within the Autumn Break
- October 2 (Thursday): Dussehra (Vijayadashami) – also part of the Autumn Break
- October 10 (Friday): Karwa Chauth
- October 20 (Monday): Diwali
- October 22 (Wednesday): Govardhan Puja
- October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Duj
Why the Autumn Break Matters in KVs
The Autumn Break is not just a vacation but an integral part of the KV calendar. Its importance lies in:
- Standardized Schedule: Ensures uniformity across all Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide.
- Festive Coincidence: Allows students to participate in major festivals like Dussehra and Durga Puja with their families.
- Academic Planning: Acts as a breather between mid-term exams and the final term, giving students time to recharge and teachers space to plan ahead.
- Uniformity Across Schools: Unlike state-run institutions with varying schedules, KVs follow a fixed 10-day autumn break every year.
For the 2025 session, the Autumn Break is scheduled from September 27 to October 6, 2025, marking one of the most awaited holidays in the KV academic calendar.