Telangana: Holiday Declared for Schools, Colleges Today, July 23

The Left-leaning student unions in Telangana have called for a statewide bandh of schools and junior colleges on Tuesday, July 23, to protest against unresolved issues in the education sector. The unions are demanding urgent reforms and accountability from the state government.

In response, several private institutions have declared a holiday to avoid disruptions or untoward incidents. All government and private educational institutions across the state are expected to remain shut.

Key Demands by Student Unions

The protesting groups, including the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), have put forward the following key demands:

Regulation of Private School Fees: Enactment of a law to cap and regulate fees in private institutions.

Appointment of Education Minister: A full-time minister to oversee educational reforms and administration.

Filling Vacant Posts: Immediate recruitment of teachers, Mandal Education Officers (MEOs), and District Education Officers (DEOs).

Mid-Day Meals in Junior Colleges: Extension of the mid-day meal scheme to benefit students beyond primary school.

Scholarship Disbursement: Clearance of all pending scholarship dues without further delay.

Infrastructure Improvement: Upgradation of facilities in all government schools and colleges.

Free Bus Passes: Issuance of free bus passes to all students for affordable transportation.

Opposition to NEP 2020: Passage of a resolution in the Telangana Assembly rejecting the National Education Policy.

Call for Support

The unions have urged students, teachers, and parents to support the bandh and join the movement to reform the state’s education system. They warned that protests will continue until the government takes concrete action to address their demands.