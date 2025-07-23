Tamil Nadu School Holidays on July 23, 24 and 28 For This Reason

After weeks of uninterrupted classes since the new academic year began in June, students in Tamil Nadu are finally getting a much-needed break. While the Muharram holiday on Monday offered some respite, more relief is on the way. Over the next 10 days, students in select districts will enjoy three local holidays—on July 23, 24, and 28—due to district-specific festivals and observances.

District-Wise Holiday Schedule

Here’s a quick look at where and why schools will be closed:

July 23 – Ariyalur District

A local holiday has been declared for the Thiruvathirai festival, celebrated during the Tamil month of Aadi. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola, drawing large local participation.

July 24 – Kanyakumari District

Schools will be closed for Adi Amavasai, a day dedicated to paying respects to ancestors. To compensate for the day off, August 9 (Saturday) will be a working day.

July 28 – Chengalpattu District

A local holiday will be observed for the Aadipura Festival at Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedham, a significant spiritual event. August 9 will also be a working Saturday in this district.

Bonus: Long Weekend for Chengalpattu Students

Students in Chengalpattu will enjoy a long weekend from July 26 to 28 (Saturday to Monday), thanks to the local holiday falling on a Monday—a perfect chance for a short getaway or a well-deserved rest.

Upcoming Statewide Holidays in Tamil Nadu

Beyond these local breaks, students across the state can look forward to several public holidays in the coming months:

August 15 – Independence Day

August 27 – Vinayakar Chathurthi

September 5 – Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet’s Birthday)

October 1 – Ayudha Pooja

October 2 – Vijaya Dasami and Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Deepavali

December 25 – Christmas

These holidays will provide students with ample opportunities to relax, recharge, and take meaningful breaks as they progress through the academic year.