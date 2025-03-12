Telangana Heatwave Alert: Temperatures to Soar Up to 43°C from March 13-18 – Stay Safe

Telangana is set to experience a strong heatwave from March 13 to 18, with temperatures soaring across the state. Telangana Weather Man, a well-known weather forecaster, has issued a warning on X, cautioning residents about the extreme heat conditions.

"As I've been warning for a long time, a strong heatwave will sweep across the entire Telangana starting tomorrow. The peak is expected between March 13-18. Take care, stay hydrated, and avoid going out during the afternoon," he wrote.

HEATWAVE ALERT ⚠️ As I've been warning since long time, a strong heatwave will sweep across entire Telangana starting from tomorrow. Peak is expected during March 13-18. Take care, stay hydrated, avoid going out during afternoon 👍 pic.twitter.com/d4jzlBZ4ls — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 11, 2025

Rising Temperatures Across Telangana

According to weather reports, the northern districts of Telangana are expected to witness temperatures between 41 to 43 degrees Celsius, marking the highest of the season so far. Meanwhile, the southern parts, including Hyderabad, will experience slightly lower but still intense temperatures ranging between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Government Issues Heatwave Advisory

In light of the extreme weather conditions, the Telangana government has advised people to take necessary precautions. Authorities have urged children and senior citizens to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours are strongly recommended.

Changes in School Schedules

With the rising temperatures, the state government has also announced a half-day school schedule to protect students from the sweltering heat. Reports indicate that summer holidays may begin earlier than usual due to the increasing heatwave concerns.

As Telangana braces for the hottest spell of the season, residents are advised to follow safety measures and take adequate precautions to stay safe from the extreme temperatures.