Telangana Heat Alert: Temperatures to Rise by 2–3°C, Health Advisory Issued

Telangana is set to experience a noticeable rise in temperatures over the coming days, with forecasts predicting an increase of around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. In response, the state’s health department has issued an advisory urging people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

According to officials, the gradual rise in temperature could lead to heatwave-like conditions, especially during peak afternoon hours. Authorities have advised residents to avoid going outdoors between 12 pm and 3 pm, when the sun is at its strongest.

The health department has stressed the importance of staying hydrated. People are encouraged to drink plenty of water, consume oral rehydration solutions (ORS), and include cooling drinks like buttermilk, lemon water, and fresh fruit juices in their daily routine. Eating water-rich fruits such as watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges is also recommended.

To reduce the risk of heatstroke, citizens are advised to wear light, loose cotton clothing and cover their heads with caps, hats, or umbrellas when stepping out. Avoiding strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours is also crucial.

Health experts have warned people to watch out for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including dizziness, nausea, high body temperature, rapid heartbeat, and confusion. Immediate medical attention should be sought if these signs appear.

Meanwhile, the government has ensured that healthcare facilities are prepared to handle heat-related emergencies, with necessary medicines, ORS packets, and support systems in place.

With temperatures expected to rise further in the coming days, authorities are urging the public to stay cautious and follow safety measures to stay protected during the intense summer conditions.