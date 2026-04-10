Telangana New Traffic Rules 2026: Heavy Fines for Over-Speeding, Signal Jumping

The Telangana government is gearing up to roll out a stricter traffic enforcement system aimed at reducing accidents and improving road discipline. Moving away from earlier leniency, authorities now plan to impose substantial fines on violators, especially targeting repeat offenders with much harsher penalties.

Steep Increase in Traffic Fines

Under the revised framework, penalties for common traffic violations are set to rise sharply. Over-speeding, for instance, will attract a fine of ₹2,000 for the first violation, but this amount will surge to ₹20,000 if the offense is repeated. Similarly, jumping traffic signals will cost ₹500 initially, increasing to ₹5,000 for subsequent violations.

Helmet violations will also be dealt with more seriously. Riders caught without helmets will be fined ₹100 for the first instance, but a repeat offense will result in a ₹1,000 fine along with a three-month suspension of the driving licence.

Strict Action on Dangerous Offences

The government is placing strong emphasis on violations that pose significant risks to public safety. If minors are found driving repeatedly, the vehicle owner will face a hefty ₹25,000 penalty, along with the possibility of imprisonment for up to three years.

Failing to give way to ambulances will also invite strict punishment. Offenders will be fined ₹1,000 for the first instance, which can escalate to ₹10,000 for repeat violations. These steps highlight the state’s focus on ensuring safer roads and protecting emergency services.

Digital Monitoring and Blacklisting

To strengthen enforcement, authorities are introducing a digital tracking system. Vehicle owners who accumulate more than five challans in a year and fail to clear them within 45 days risk having their vehicles blacklisted in the official database.

In addition, both the Registration Certificate (RC) and driving licence may be suspended for those who do not comply with the rules, creating serious legal complications for offenders.

Impact of RC and Licence Suspension

A frozen RC can prevent the sale or transfer of a vehicle, while also blocking insurance renewal. This effectively makes the vehicle illegal to drive on public roads. Driving with a suspended licence could lead to immediate seizure of the vehicle by traffic officials.

The 45-day window to clear pending fines is being positioned as a final opportunity for violators before strict action is taken.

Focus on Road Safety

Officials have clarified that the primary goal behind these new regulations is to enhance road safety and reduce fatalities, not to increase revenue. By combining financial penalties with administrative restrictions, the government aims to create a strong deterrent against repeated violations.

With advanced digital monitoring in place, authorities will be better equipped to track habitual offenders and ensure stricter compliance with traffic laws across the state.

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